Rebecca Jeffery Evans "Sherry" WILLIAMSBURG, VA — Rebecca "Sherry" Evans Jeffery, 79, passed away on July 14, 2023 in Williamsburg, VA, surrounded by her two daughters. She was born on Sept 10, 1943 in Alexandria, Louisiana to Catherine "Kitty" (Baillio) and Thomas E. Evans, Jr. Her first years were spent between Alexandria and Arizona while her father trained and served as a a pilot in WWII. They moved to Chicago where brother Tom and sister Diana were born, finally settling in McHenry in 1956. She would return to Alexandria every summer into her teens and shared fond memories of her time there.
She attended McHenry Community HS (class of '61, graduating 3rd in her class) where she was a decorated student involved in countless clubs and activities. Her family would laugh, as they pored over her yearbooks, that there was hardly a page that didn't include Sherry in at least one club photo. As a beloved classmate she was voted Homecoming Queen. She attended the University of Colorado, Boulder, becoming a lifelong CU Buffs fan and proud member of Delta Gamma. After two cherished years at CU, she transferred to Northwestern University (B.A., Education) to be with her fiancé, Ronald Smith. They married in August of 1965. Throughout the years they moved from Colorado to Michigan to Illinois, settling in Maryland in 1980. In 1985 they moved for one year to Perth, Western Australia where Sherry embraced the change with enthusiasm, fearlessly driving on the opposite side of the road.
Returning to Maryland, she pursued her Masters degree at the University of Maryland and became a Guidance Counselor at Sherwood Elementary in Sandy Spring, MD. During this time she and Ron divorced. In 1992 she began a new chapter when she met David Jeffery, who became her husband of 26 years. The blissful newlyweds purchased a home in St. Michaels, Maryland, becoming enthusiastic members of the community. When they weren't on their boat and when Sherry wasn't busy tending to her garden, she became involved in many groups - most notably Christmas in St. Michaels (she would later serve as Chairperson), the St. Michaels Women's Club, and she was a committed sister in P.E.O. They lived an idyllic life on the bay until David's passing in 2020 after which Sherry relocated to Williamsburg, VA.
Sherry was a devoted and wonderful mother, wife, sister and friend. She adored her daughters and was a proud grandmother. She loved visits from family and greeted them with bouquets of balloons along with her enormous smile. She was a fiercely loyal friend - still counting some of her closest those she had known since junior high and she loved recounting their teenage shenanigans. Her passions included: scouring Sanibel Island beaches in pursuit of rare shells, tending to her garden (AKA "Sherry's Boat" - full of vegetables and herbs), her love of crabcakes and gazing at the Chesapeake Bay. She was a voracious knitter, puzzler and lover of key lime pie. She will not be forgotten by her daughters, siblings, grandchildren, and anyone lucky enough to call her their friend.
She will be interred, alongside David, at Christ Church, St. Michaels Parish in St. Michaels, Maryland. A Celebration of Life is planned for Oct in St. Michaels.
She is survived by daughters Holly (Scott) Vensor, Carrie Smith (Mike Azzolino), brother Thomas E. Evans III, sister Diana (Rick) Kirchhoff, grandchildren Ashley & Reese Vensor, Hank Azzolino, Jack, Milo & Lily Jeffery, step-children Clara & Charlie (Susannah) Jeffery, nephews Sean & Rob (Jill) Kirchhoff. Donations may be made in Sherry's name to organizations she cared deeply about: Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation (donate online https://sccf.org/ or by check to SCCF, PO Box 839, Sanibel, FL 33957) and P.E.O. International's Continuing Education Scholarships (donate online or mail form: donations.peointernational.org - denote "Chapter AH, MD", checks made out to "P.E.O. Foundation" indicate on memo line: "Dotty Liebno Memorial Fund")
To plant a tree in memory of Rebecca Jeffery as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
