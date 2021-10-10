Rev. A. Delmer Willey, Jr. CHURCH CREEK — Rev. A. Delmer Willey, Jr. (Sonny) 85 of Church Creek passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021, at his home with his loving wife and family by his side. He is married to the former Gloria Bradway for 66 years. He was born in Cambridge, MD on December 12, 1935, and was a son of the late Aaron Delmer Willey Sr. and Ruth Frazier Willey.
Rev. Willey graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1953. He attended Washington College and Salisbury State Teachers College. He joined the National Guard. Through his lifetime he loved baseball and was inducted into the Eastern Shore Baseball Players Hall of Fame in 2000. He worked for Phillips Hardware, then sold cars and then opened Willey's Appliance & Paint. While working construction, he pursued the work of the Lord. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outside. Rev. Willey also enjoyed cutting grass and talking on the phone & visiting with patients in Nursing Homes & Hospitals. He was a member of Zion Church Men's Bible Class.
He is survived by his wife Gloria Bradway Willey of Church Creek, three children Kathy Barnes and husband Frankie of Cambridge, Michael Willey, Sr. and wife Anna of Cambridge, and Eric Willey and wife Jamie of Church Creek. Seven grandchildren Robbie Larimer and wife Jill of Cambridge, Mike Willey Jr. and wife Dani of Cambridge, Kenny Larimer and wife Ivanna of Bratislava, Crystal Schuyler and husband Steven of Cambridge, John Larimer, and wife Shale of Edgewater, Dianna Carter, and husband Ryan of Mardela Springs, and Eric P. Willey, Jr. of Church Creek and many great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a brother in law Clinton Bradway and wife Ramona. Besides his parents, Rev. Willey is preceded in death by a brother in law Robert Bradway and sister in law Mary Ann Bradway.
Pallbearers will be Robbie Larimer, Mike Willey Jr, Eric Willey Jr, John Larimer, Frankie Barnes, Steven Schuyler, Ryan Carter and William Paulette.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Pastor Jack Diehl officiating. Interment will follow at Old Trinity Churchyard. Family will receive friends from 11 am to 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Cambridge Wesleyan Church. Face masks will be requested.
