Rev. David L. Kreek EAST NEW MARKET — David L. Kreek, 79, of East New Market passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville. He was born in Kansas City, Missouri on December 13, 1942 and was a son of the late E. Albert and Dorothy Whitmore Kreek.
He graduated from City College High School in Baltimore.He was a retired Baltimore Police officer and a retired Methodist Minister. Mr. Kreek served in the Army National Guard from 1963 to 1969 at the rank of SGT. On April 9, 1994, he married the former Nancy Knauff. He was a member of Baltimore County FOP Lodge #4, Cambridge-Dorchester FOP Lodge #27, and Baltimore County Association of Retired Police. Mr. Kreek also was a member of the Cambridge Lions Club.
He is survived by his wife Nancy Kreek of East New Market, a daughter Laurie Kreek-Snyder and husband Phil of Glen Allen, VA, a granddaughter Kendall Leigh Snyder, of Glen Allen, VA, two brothers John Scheuch ofOverland Park, Kansas,and Thomas Kreek of Conway, Massachusetts, stepmother Esther Kreek and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Kreek is preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 11 am at First United Methodist Church in Secretary. Interment will follow at East New Market Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 10 to 11. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Cambridge Lions Club, P.O. Box 104, Cambridge, MD 21613 or to Compass Hospice of Centreville, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
