Rev. Harrel W. Pitsenbarger SALISBURY — The Reverend Harrel W. Pitsenbarger of Salisbury passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was 93.
He was born on September 25, 1928 In Bellburn, WV, the son of the late Henry James Pitsenbarger and Rosa Dorsey Pitsenbarger. He was also preceded in death by brothers Dana Pitsenbarger and Colan Pitsenbarger as well as sister Verla Clower.
He was married to Frances Henderson Pitsenbarger on June 25, 1949. He served in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1956. He graduated from Concord College and later from Wesley Seminary.
He served numerous communities over the years as a Pastor with the United Methodist Church. He served the Lerona Charge in WV. Later in Maryland, he served the Church Creek Charge; then Bethesda UMC in Preston; and then Union UMC in Federalsburg; and was a member of the Board of Global Ministries of the United Methodist Church until his retirement in 1997.
In his free time, he enjoyed working in his yard, his flower garden, traveling and attending church at Trinity UMC in Salisbury. Although his most favorite activity was to watch and cheer for his two grandsons while attending their football and baseball games.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Frances Henderson Pitsenbarger of Salisbury, a son, Warren Pitsenbarger and his wife Susan of Salisbury; two grandsons: Joey Pitsenbarger of NYC, NY; and Luke Pitsenbarger (fiancee Maria Gianelle) of Baltimore; and several nieces and nephews.
Services and burial will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to Union United Methodist Church, 301 North Main Street, Federalsburg, MD 21632 or to Trinity United Methodist Church, 112 High Street, Salisbury, MD 21801.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg.
