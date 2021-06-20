Rev. Thomas W. Hurley SALISBURY — Rev. Thomas W. Hurley was born on August 7, 1930 to Missle Todd Hurley and W. Luther Hurley in Cambridge. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11am at Christ UM Church, 211 Phillip Morris Drive, Salisbury, MD where friends may visit from 10am - 11am. Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com for a full obituary and to share stories and memories with the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Hurley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
