Richard Blaine Bragg HENDERSON — Richard "Dickie" Blaine Bragg, 71, of Henderson, MD, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, July 16, 2021. He was born in Annapolis, Maryland on December 31, 1949, and was the beloved son of Orville Bragg "Toby" and Barbara Meyers Bragg.
Dickie was a member of the Harrington Moose Lodge. He enjoyed playing pool and was a member of a pool league. Dickie is a two-time cancer survivor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Barbara Bragg; his loving wife, Bunnie Bragg; his brothers, Fred Bragg, Toby Lee Bragg and Bill Bragg.
Dickie is survived by his son, James "Jamie" Bragg (Helena); his sister, Linda Anderson; his grandchildren, Theresa Bragg, Koby Bragg and Maria Bragg; his step grandchildren, Chistopher Shockley, Jordan Kimble, and Nicholas Kimble; and his special friend Bonnie Hayslup
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, from 5-7pm at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home at 106 W Sunset Ave, Greensboro, MD. Graveside services will follow at 7:15pm at Greensboro Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please send donations in memory of Dickie to Goldsboro Fire Company, P.O. Box 35, Goldsboro, Maryland 21636 or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
For online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com.
