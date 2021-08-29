Richard D. Messick CAMBRIDGE — Richard D. Messick, 81, of Cambridge passed away suddenly on August 24, 2021 after suffering a massive heart attack. He was born in Cambridge on May 22, 1940 and was a son of the late Richard C. and Albena B. Messick.
Mr. Messick attended schools in Dorchester County, and was a graduate of Cambridge High School class of 1958. He served six years in the Maryland Army National Guard. On June 28, 1969, he married the former Carol Ann Ruark. Together they have one daughter, Abby C. Messick. He is survived by a sister, Ricki Bradshaw (Philip) of Salisbury, and many close friends who are like family to him.
He was employed over 40 years at the Eastern Shore Hospital. He loved the outdoors. He was an avid gardener and shared his garden skills with others. He enjoyed home decorating skills and was called on by many for these skills. He was always ready and willing to help others.
His wife and daughter were the love of his life. He enjoyed travel and his time that he spent at his beach condo. He loved his family, friends, and his granddogs.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 11 am at Our Lady of Good Counsel Cemetery in Secretary with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Rd, Cambridge, MD 21613. For everyone's safety social distancing will be observed. Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
