Richard "Dickie" W. Lowry TRAPPE — Richard "Dickie" W. Lowry, Sr., 92, of Trappe passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Talbot Hospice in Easton. He was born in Cambridge on January 6, 1930 and was a son of the late Guy and Erma Hope Lowry.
Mr. Lowry graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1947. On February 10, 1950, he married Pauline "Polly" Lowry who passed away on April 3, 2022. He was a small business owner and also a real estate investor. Mr. Lowry enjoyed being with his family, cutting wood and riding on his tractor. He was a member of Zion United Methodist Church.
He is survived by three children Paula Lowry of Easton, Lynn Lantz of South Carolina and Richard "Ricky" W. Lowry, Jr. and wife Julie of Federalsburg, four grandchildren Guy Lowry (Sha), Hope Taylor (Ben), Katie Lowry (Heath) and Richard Lenske (Sam), and five great grandchildren. Besides his parents, Mr. Lowry is preceded in death by a sister Joan Taylor.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, April 24, 2022 atThomas Funeral Home, P.A. at 1 pm with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating. Interment will be held at a later date. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601 or to the Robin Hood Shop, 416 High Street, Cambridge, MD 21613.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.