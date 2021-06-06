Richard F. Kollinger "Rick" EASTON — Rick Kollinger passed away at his home in Easton on Monday, May 31, following a long illness. He was 71.
Rick was a proud Eastern Shore native and a nationally acclaimed, award-winning political cartoonist and columnist for The Star Democrat for three decades, creating more than 18,000 cartoons.
His wit and talent, sometimes indelicate sense of humor, scathing political satire, brutally honest conservative commentary, honest self-appraisal, and genuine kindness left an indelible impression on his community and beyond.
His first regular column "of political commentary and humor" appeared on March 23, 2004. His cartoon depicting a tearful soldier against the backdrop of the American flag was featured in the Memorial Day edition of The Star Democrat on Sunday, May 30.
Born on Dec. 30, 1949, in Franklin, Virginia, Rick was the son of Bill and Alice Kollinger, who moved to Easton in 1946. They and his older brother Davis predeceased him.
He played Little League baseball and "had a wicked curve ball that took him farther in baseball than he deserved."
In high school, he began practicing his craft as a cartoonist for The Eastonian, Easton High School's newspaper, and graduated in 1967. He earned an associate's degree from Chesapeake College in 1970, and a bachelor's degree from Salisbury State College in 1973.
Throughout his career, Rick's wide range of styles and perspectives were noticed and rewarded by his peers. He was a member of the American Association of Editorial Cartoonists and the Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association. He won dozens of awards - many first place — for editorial cartooning, including "Best in Show" for several years. He won the national Fischetti Award for Editorial Cartooning and was twice nominated for a Pulitzer Prize. One of Kollinger's cartoons made the cover of the 2014 edition of "Best Editorial Cartoons of the Year."
"Life is a comedy to those who think and a tragedy for those who feel," Rick often said, quoting Horace Walpole.
Rick is survived by his wife Tracy, his dear friend Lynn Mielke of Easton, his niece Allison Ross in North Carolina, several cousins, and his dog Bug.
He loved his dogs, especially the late Tater, as well as the late Flash, Little Dog, Jack and others.
Special thanks is extended to Rick's four "angels of mercy": caregivers Barbara, Michelle, Crystal and Jordan; and to Dr. Eglseder and the entire Amedysis team: Melissa, Mike, Deborah, Maribeth and Meagan, who cared for him like he was their own.
A Celebration of Life honoring Rick Kollinger will be held on Wednesday, June 16th from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at the Elks Lodge in Easton where there will be an opportunity to share stories, laugh, and view a gallery of selected cartoons and artwork.
For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
