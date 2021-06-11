Richard Joseph Greenley MARYDEL — Richard Joseph Greenley 14 months went to be with the Lord on June 7, 2021.
He is survived by his parents Robert (Bobby) and Nikki Greenley; grandfather, Robert (Bobby) Greenley Sr. and late grandmother, Sandra (Sandy) Greenley; maternal great grandparents, Ruth and Larry "Slick" Rampmeyer Sr.; maternal great grandmother, Virginia Pechin.
Little Richard was a very happy little boy who enjoyed playing with his John Deere tractors, watching Paw Patrol and Monster Machines. He really enjoyed traveling and being around his favorite people including his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and the honorary family that may not be blood but are family.
Services will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 2 pm at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home at 106 W Sunset Ave, Greensboro, Maryland with visitation starting at 1pm and graveside to follow at Greensboro Cemetery.
For online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com.
