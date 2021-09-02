Richard L. Christopher "Dickie" PRESTON — Richard, fondly known as Dick or Dickie, L. Christopher of Preston, MD passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, August 30, 2021. He was 80. He was born September 23, 1940 in Easton, MD, the son of the late James L. and Louise W. Christopher of Preston. He grew up in Preston and would love to tell everyone about the mischief he and his friends got into. He loved Preston and knew so much of its history.
He graduated from Preston School with the class of 1958 and later went on to work in retail management.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jackie and two sons, Dan (Julie) and Matt, 5 grandchildren, Mandy, Abbey, Cam, Rowan, Ainsley and twins who will be born later this year. The grandchildren will miss "The Great Entertainer" immensely. He also leaves his sister, Patsie Christopher, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Barbara Jean Lowe, and his brother Jimmy Christopher.
A memorial service will be held at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 1pm with Pastor Ken Clendaniel officiating. Friends may call on the family from 12-1pm prior to the start of the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Preston Historical Society, P.O. Box 661, Preston, MD 21655 or to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617.
