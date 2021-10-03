Richard Marshall EASTON — Richard M. Marshall "Rick" passed away September 29th at Talbot Hospice House after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born December 20th, 1947, he was the son of the late Melvin and Iva Marshall. Raised in Wittman, he graduated from St. Michael's High School in 1965. He had an early love of music, playing in the high school band and several local bands. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he trained as a medic which began his long-time career in healthcare. On November 8th, 1969, he married the former Jane Lomax. They were married for 51 years. The next year, they welcomed their beloved daughter Cindy. Rick and Jane were very happy to welcome their son in law David Allen into the family. And they were especially happy to welcome grandchildren Lauren Bell (West) of Charlotte, North Carolina and Logan Allen of Easton, Maryland. For 35 years, Rick was a radiologic technologist and was certified in cardiovascular technology at Easton Memorial Hospital. After his retirement, he worked for several years at Your Doc's In. Rick loved spending time with his family, who were everything to him. He also loved travelling, woodworking, making and repairing furniture for family and friends, working in his yard, riding his bike, and floating in the pool. He was a long-time faithful member of the Easton Church of the Brethren where he served as a deacon. In retirement, he was a Meals On Wheels volunteer where he made many friends. Services will be held on Tuesday October 5th, 2021 at 10a.m. at the Easton Church of the Brethren. Interment will be private at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Easton Church of the Brethren or Talbot Hospice.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.