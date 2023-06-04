Richard Milton Ruark FEDERALSBURG — Richard Milton Ruark of Federalsburg passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Candlelight Cove in Easton. He was 78.
He was born on October 17, 1944 in Baltimore, Maryland the son of the late Milton H Ruark and Ruth B Beggs Ruark.
He graduated from Towson High School with the class of 1963. After his education, he worked for Nox Ell and Proctor and Gamble as the warehouse manager.
In his free time, Dick enjoyed his God Children and time with his family. He also enjoyed running in area marathons.
He is survived by his cousins, Sandra Ruark of Federalsburg, Donna Bond and her husband Art of Virginia, Lisa Wencloff and her partner Chris Brennan of Federalsburg, Jacob and Sarah Wencloff and E. Alan Ruark and his wife Melissa of Easton and many God Children.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a cousin Jay Ruark.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 11:00 at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg with Bishop Ray Parsons officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Baltimore. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 prior to the service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
