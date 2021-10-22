Richard "Rick" O. Elzey, Sr. CHURCH CREEK — Richard "Rick" O. Elzey, Sr., 67, of Church Creek passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born in Cambridge on January 25, 1954 and was a son of the late Harry S. and Patricia "Patsy" Goslin Elzey.
Mr. Elzey graduated from South Dorchester High School class of 1972. He worked as a waterman, trapper and a hunting guide for many years and also worked for USDA. Mr. Elzey enjoyed drawing, and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was a member of the Cambridge Moose.
He is survived by four children daughter Stephanie Windsor and husband Jimmy of Cambridge, Ricky Elzey, Jr. and his fiancée Tiffany Renee Schmittinger of Cambridge, Kathleen Elzey and companion Scott Frankel of Cambridge and Elida Elzey, five grandchildren Evelyn, Payton, Jimmy, Royce and Joseph, a brother Kim Fukushima and husband Mark of Cambridge and numerous cousins.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 2 pm at the Cambridge Moose Lodge. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
