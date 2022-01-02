Richard T Holmes "Dick" EASTON — RICHARD T (Dick) HOLMES of Fenwick Island DE & Easton MD, Formally of Brookhaven & Trainer PA, went to be with his lord & savior on 12/17/2021. Born in 1923 to Elias & Marigold Holmes in Chester PA. A World War II Army Veteran, he was employed as a carpenter by the British Petroleum Company (Formally Sinclair) for 45 years. Predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Flora Holmes (Koechert). He is survived by his wife Faye Hughes, His son Richard Holmes Jr (Lois), Grandchildren Daniel Holmes (Trisha), Karen Holmes, 4 Great grandchildren, Adam, Julia,Ryan, Sarah, 3 stepchildren, Caroline Johnson (Charlie), Billy Hughes (Katie), Danny Hughes (Dianne). A devout Christian, he was a lifetime member & elder of Grace Bible Fellowship Church & Fenwick Island Baptist Church. He enjoyed gardening & carpentry. His greatest joy was his grandchildren. Funeral arrangements made by Fellows Helfenbein, Newman Funeral Home, Easton MD. Visitation is 1/4/22 10-11AM, Funeral service 11AM. Interment will be private. Online condolences can be found at fhnfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Holmes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
