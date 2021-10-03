Richard Walter EASTON — Graham III On September 22, 2021, Richard Walter Graham III, a longtime Easton resident who made his career in business and real estate, passed away at the University of Maryland Medical Center after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was 82 years old.
Born in Baltimore, Mr. Graham, known to friends and family as "Dickie," was the son of Dorothy Haxall Graham, a homemaker, and R. Walter Graham, Jr., a physician at Johns Hopkins Hospital and Baltimore City's comptroller from 1955 to 1963. Richard attended the Gilman School and Johns Hopkins University, before earning a JD from the University of Maryland School of Law. As a young man, Richard also proudly served in the United States Marine Corps.
Richard began his professional career as a stockbroker in Baltimore City. Later, he founded Graham Properties, a successful real estate development firm in Ocean City, Maryland. Richard's former colleagues recall his business savvy, generosity, and zest for life.
Having spent much of his youth on his family's farm on the Eastern Shore, Richard retired to Easton in the 1980s and resided in Talbot County for the rest of his life. Fishing was Richard's lifelong passion, and he loved taking friends and family members out on his boat, the Wyecatcher, in pursuit of rockfish. He also enjoyed playing tennis and backgammon, reading mystery novels, and watching classic Western movies.
Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 26 years Anne Struven Graham; his children Richard W. Graham IV (Yayoi), Alexis Graham Wilburn (Keith), Christopher A. Graham, and R. Austin Graham (Leah); his stepdaughter Catherine Lucas Wyatt (Timmy); and five grandchildren. For those desiring, memorial contributions in Richard's name may be made to the University of Maryland Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center.
