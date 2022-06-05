Rita Wilhelmina Callaway Callahan QUEENSTOWN — Rita Callaway passed away on the night of Wednesday, June 1st at Arcadia Senior Living in Chester. She was 95 years old.
Rita was born on April 8th, 1927 to the late Alton Callahan and the late Margaret Favinger Callahan. She grew up in Longwoods, Easton on a farm where she spoke highly of their farm to table lifestyle.
After high school, Rita worked as a secretary for a Childrens Adoption and Foster Agency.
Rita was a very devoted wife and mother. She married Hazel "Toby" Callaway and together in Carmichael, they had a farming business which included dairy and crops. They raised two children, Mollie and Lee and nephew, Michael Callahan since the age of 3. Rita was a great cook and homemaker and known for her great hospitality. She was quite the household and farm manager and relied on for her excellent book keeping skills. She loved gardening and flowers. She found great joy in her grandchildren and was always there for them and family. She was a devoted Catholic all her life and belonged to St. Peter's Catholic Church.
Along with her parents and her late husband, she is predeceased by her brothers Jack, Carlton, and Hazel Callahan
She is survived by her daughter, Mollie (Joseph) Scharnus, son, H. Lee(Linda) Callaway and Michael (Deanna) Callahan, grand daughters, Amy (Kyle) Hollis, Katelyn (Brendan) Giardini, Sarah Scharnus, Kirby (Hunter) Hopkins, grand nephew Brandon Callahan, grand niece Hillary (William)Wakefield, great grandchildren, Mason, Landon and Mackenzie, great grand nephew, James
A gathering will be held on Tuesday, June 7th from 10-11 at St. Christopher's Catholic Church: 1861 Harbor Dr Chester, MD 21619, followed by a mass beginning at 11:00. Online condolences can be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Peter's Catholic Church in Queenstown, Arcadia Assisted Living in Chester, or Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville.
