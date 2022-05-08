Robert A. George CAMBRIDGE — Robert Allen George passed away on May 4, 2022.
Robert was born in Easton, MD on March 26, 1928, the son of Julius J. George and Rosie E. George. He was preceded in death by his wife Laura E. George, three sisters, and six brothers.
He is survived by his family, son John M. George; daughters Karen Wiggs and her husband Billy Wiggs of North Carolina, Gloria George in Florida, Barbara Newnam and her wife Kim Whitten in Maryland, Wanda George in Florida; a grandson Josh A. Newnam and his wife Denise; and two great granddaughters Megan and Madison in Pennsylvania.
Robert joined the United States Navy in 1945 after graduating from Easton High School, Class of '45. He served at several Navy bases and on four destroyers, an ice breaker and aircraft carrier, the USS Intrepid CVA-11. His career took him to Europe, the Arctic, Antarctic, Korea, Vietnam, and the Atomic Bomb Tests at Bikini.
Robert retired from the Navy after 24 years of service. He attained the rank of Master Chief Electronics Technician. He was awarded the Navy good Conduct Medal with four stars, World War II Victory, American Campaign, Asiatic Pacific Campaign, Navy occupation Europe Clasp, National Defense, Korea Service, Vietnam Service, United Nations Service, Arctic Service, Antarctic Service, Republic of Korea War Service, and the Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation. After retirement, Robert worked for AT&T in Waldorf, MD and C&P Telephone in Easton and Cambridge, MD.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 12:30 PM at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating. Interment will follow with full military honors at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery at 2 PM. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to your favorite Veteran's organization.
Bob wishes warm winds and smooth sailing to all his friends and family.
