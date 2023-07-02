Robert (Bob) Dallas Graham DELMAR — Robert (Bob) Dallas Graham, 82, of Delmar, MD, passed away on June 24, 2023. He was born on August 12, 1940, to Charles and Virginia Graham. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Angel Graham, his brother and sister-in-law, James and Trudy Graham, his sons, Bobby and Anthony Graham, his daughters, Caroline and Mary, and many grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his brother Eddie Graham and sister Dorothy Graham.
Bob attended Charlotte Hall Military School for high school and later pursued higher education at the Pikesville Maryland State Trooper Academy. He proudly served as a Major for the Maryland State Troopers for 33 years before his retirement. Following his retirement from the force, Bob worked at Talbot County Planning and Zoning , he worked as a Chef and at Robin's Nest Florist.
In his free time, Bob enjoyed boating, spending time with dogs, exploring the outdoors, and actively participating in his church, Faith Baptist Church, and Laurel Wesleyan. His dedication to his faith was unwavering.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on August 12, 2023, at Noon at Faith Baptist Church, located at 1207 E. State St. Delmar, MD. Contributions in Bob's memory can be made to St. Jude or the Humane Society.
Bob will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing him. His legacy of service, dedication, and love will forever be cherished.
