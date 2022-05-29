Robert "Bobby" C. Windsor CAMBRIDGE — Robert "Bobby" Windsor, 70, of Cambridge passed away on May 26, 2022 at UMSMC at Easton. He was born in Cambridge on March 26, 1952 to the late Willis C. Windsor, Sr. and Etta Louise Spear Windsor.
Bobby attended schools in Dorchester County. He worked for many years as a truck driver with Pritchett's and as a poultry farmer. On December 24, 1996, Bobby married the former Denise Dawn DeRosier, better known as Dawn. Bobby was a dedicated member of Rescue Fire Company since July 27, 1978, serving as the Assistant Chief twice. He was an avid softball player in his youth, and an avid fan of all sports, especially baseball, his favorite team being the Baltimore Orioles. Bobby loved his children and dogs, and had a special place in his heart for all children. He served as an adoptive foster parent for many years, helping to raise 17 children, holding them all very dearly. He also enjoyed fishing, drinking Pepsi, and sitting on his porch swing. Bobby will be forever remembered as a true character, and his famous one liners will always be missed.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Dawn Windsor; his daughter Helen Foxwell; his bonus children Amy Mohr, Jack Trafford, Mark Trafford and his wife Rachel, Larry Mohr and his wife Julie, and Donnie Wroten, Jr.; grandchildren Macy Foxwell, Maddie Foxwell, Kayla Wroten, Donnie Wroten III, Alex Mohr, Andrew Wroten, Cole Mohr, Grace Mohr, Bailee Trafford, and Emiee Trafford; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides his parents, Bobby is preceded in death by his brothers William "Billy" Windsor, Willis C. "Buddy" Windsor, Jr., and Barry J. Windsor.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 1 PM at Rescue Fire Company, 8 Washington Street, Cambridge MD 21613 with Rev. Jayson Bleyer officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 AM to 1 PM at the fire house. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Rescue Fire Company, P.O. box 776, Cambridge, MD 21613. Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
