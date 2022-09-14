Robert "Bobby" Irvin Stacey, Jr HURLOCK — On September 4, 2022, Robert Irvin Stacey, Jr. "Bobby" of Hurlock, MD gained his wings. At the young age of 24, Bobby had become a man of many talents.
Born July 22, 1998, Bobby inherited his father's love and talent for sports. As soon as he was old enough to hold a ball, so began his lasting love of baseball. His most cherished memories were made while playing for the Easton Bayhawks (a local travel baseball team).
After graduating from St. Michaels High School in 2016, Bobby began learning the HVAC trade from spending time working with his dad. Bobby's ability to learn quickly allowed him to advance his skills in many facets of the home improvement field. His exceptional work ethic not only afforded him precious memories spent working for his grandfather's painting company; Bobby had what he considered the privilege of briefly working alongside his Mom.
As Bobby grew in years, so did his goals, providing him the drive to work 2 jobs in order to achieve them. Thus began his career in the HVAC field where he worked with people he considered family at J.C. Warner, he was working towards a journeyman license.
Bobby's personality afforded him the love of many. His positive, loving nature was intoxicating; his big, sincere smile was infection. His contagious laugh could transform the room. Bobby always left people feeling loved. To say he will be missed is the greatest of understatements.
Bobby is survived by his father, Bobby Stacey, Sr. and stepmother Molly; siblings, Christina Stacey, Jase Stacey, Tykia Duncan, Toni'sia Seth, Korin Cooper, and Karly Skipper. He is also survived by his grandparents, Richard Stacey, Sr. (Terry), Teri Adams Hill, Bud McKinney (Sharon), Elaine Crow; Great-grandmother, Annabelle Adams; Aunts and Uncles, Richard Stacey, Jr. (Kelly), Josh Stacey (Cally), Ryan Stacey (Elizabeth), Crystal Stacey, Dawn Cummings (Jeff), Aaron McKinney (Michelle), Tim Tyler (Deb), Mandy Tyler (Jimmy), Sarah McKinney, Kendle Waite (Sam). He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. His girlfriend Kayla Doran held a special place in his heart.
Bobby was preceded in death by the passing of his mother, Carrie "Cooie" (McKinney) Lowery, whom he loved, and deeply missed.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 15th, from 10am to 11am at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home - Easton, MD, where a service will follow at 11am.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.