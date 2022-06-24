Robert C. Yore CAMBRIDGE — Robert Curtis Yore "Bob" passed away peacefully at home on June 10, 2022. Beloved husband of Carol Yore for 33 years, father of Mary (Hugh), Lucy, Kate (Bill), Amy (Chris), and Cheryl; brother of Penny (Dick); and proud grandfather of seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Bob was born in 1927 to Evelyn Yore Mroz and Bernard Yore of Pennsylvania.
Bob was a sergeant in the US Army. He attended the Virginia Military Institute and later studied at George Washington University. He was a career ForeignService Officer with the United States Department of State with assignments to London, Stockholm,Milan, and Saigon.
During their life together, Bob and Carol shared their passion for the water, sailing the Chesapeake Bay and up and down the East Coast. When not enjoying the seas, Bob enjoyed skiing, carpentry, painting in oils, and sharing his love of reading. He will be missed by family and friends, especially around the fire on camping trips to Montauk.
Bob will be remembered by all as a gentleman of great intelligence, wit, and class.
He will be interred at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery. Instead of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation to Coastal Hospice Foundation, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 22802-1733.
