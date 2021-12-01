Robert Charles Dean "Bobby" GREENSBORO — Robert C. Dean Sr., "Bobby," 83 of Greensboro, MD passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Compass Hospice in Centreville, MD. He was born in Greensboro on September 13, 1938, to the late Ralph and Caroline Dean. He graduated from Greensboro High School in 1956 and married his wife Jo Ann R. Dean on July 16, 1960.
Bobby retired from Acme Markets after 32 years of service. He was a member of Greensboro Lions Club earning the "President Award" and "Melvin Jones Fellow" award. He was also an original member of the Greensboro Historical Society, and former member of Greensboro Volunteer Fire Company.
For all who knew Bobby, he gained the most enjoyment being with his family. He was known for his witty sense of humor which brought tremendous joy to all who loved him. In addition to his wife, Jo Ann, he is survived by his son Chuck Dean (Amanda), his daughter Lisa Mack (Pete), his grandchildren Eric Mack (Cally), Jana Dean, Erin Mack, Jeffrey Dean (Andi), and Juli Anderson (Todd), as well as his great-grandchildren Conner, Mason, Blaine, Brady, Natalie, Cora, Crew, Noel, Nathan, and another baby Anderson on the way. He is also survived by his sister Ruth Dennis, several nieces and nephews, and many lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Caroline Dean, and his brother Marion Dean.
A visitation will be held Friday, December 3, 2021, from 1pm-2pm with services following at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral home located at 106 West Sunset Avenue, Greensboro, MD 2163. Interment will be at Greensboro Cemetery, located on Main Street in Greensboro, MD 21639.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bobby's name to the Greensboro Historical Society at 104 E Sunset Ave, Greensboro, MD 21639, Greensboro Lions Club at P.O. Box 429 Greensboro, MD 21639, or St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Greensboro 300 W Sunset Ave, Greensboro, MD 21639.
