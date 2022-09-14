Robert Edwin Todd "Bob" CLAIBORNE — Robert (Bob) Todd of Claiborne, MD, died Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Talbot Hospice House in Easton, MD. He was 97 years old.
Born November 4, 1924, in Secretary, MD, he was the son of the late Jesse James Todd and Nicey Mae Spear Todd. Bob was raised in Secretary and spent several years on his sister Ethel's farm in Federalsburg, MD.
He joined the U.S. Army/Air Corps on March 29, 1943, following his two brothers into Word War II. He served proudly in the European and Pacific theaters, returning home on December 23, 1945. After an apprenticeship, he worked as a sewing machine technician for Yale Underwear factory in St. Michaels, MD, for over 30 years. He retired in his mid-fifties to fulfill his dream- working as a commercial waterman, harvesting crabs and oysters until his late eighties.
He was a 60-year member of both the Easton VFW Post 5118 and the American Legion Post 70. He enjoyed the Bay Hundred Veterans gatherings in Tilghman, MD, and the St. Michaels Senior Center, where he learned watercolor painting. His hobbies included goose and duck hunting, deer hunting, muskrat trapping, small furniture building, and walking. He built model workboats of his own design for 30 years, reflecting his love of the Eastern Shore. He liked reading, watching old Westerns on TV, and developed a love of cooking.
Bob was predeceased by his beloved wife, Alma Elizabeth May, whom he married on May 9, 1947. They lived briefly in Secretary, MD; spent four years in St. Michaels; finally making their home in Claiborne, MD, in 1954, where they both remained until death. Bob was also predeceased by his only grandchild, Valerie Ann Pinder (Mike); his siblings, Ethel May Wright, Bonnie Lee Koski, Harry J. and John Roger Todd; and six nephews.
He is survived by his daughter, Carolyn Marie Todd Timms (Herbert, Sr.) of Easton, MD; two nieces in Federalsburg, MD; one nephew, James H. Todd (Lois) of Harrington, DE; his beloved feline companion, Gracie; and two beloved neighbors, William (Billy) Warner who was like a son and his wife, Shelley, who was very dear to him.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 16, 2022, at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home at 11 a.m., including military honors. Friends may gather one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD.
