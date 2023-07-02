Robert F. Delp CHURCH HILL — Robert Fields Delp, 83, passed away June 29th, 2023. He was born on April 12th, 1940, to the late John and Ina (nee Owens) Delp. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte Ann Delp; his beloved children, Robert "Keith" Delp, Kimberlyn Michele Papa (Robert), and Herbert Neal Delp (Amanda); 7 dear grandchildren, Chuckie Cummings, Amber, Truxon, Cody Delp, Gage Delp, Luke Delp, Harley Delp, and Maggie Papa; 5 beloved great grandchildren, Nick Cummings, Natalie Cummings, Nicole Truxon, Elston Truxon, and Aubrey Delp; and his 4 loving siblings, Randy Delp (Pilar), Debbie Hale (Walter), David Delp (Dee), and Michael Delp (Susan).

  

APG Chesapeake

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.