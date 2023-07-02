Robert F. Delp CHURCH HILL — Robert Fields Delp, 83, passed away June 29th, 2023. He was born on April 12th, 1940, to the late John and Ina (nee Owens) Delp. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte Ann Delp; his beloved children, Robert "Keith" Delp, Kimberlyn Michele Papa (Robert), and Herbert Neal Delp (Amanda); 7 dear grandchildren, Chuckie Cummings, Amber, Truxon, Cody Delp, Gage Delp, Luke Delp, Harley Delp, and Maggie Papa; 5 beloved great grandchildren, Nick Cummings, Natalie Cummings, Nicole Truxon, Elston Truxon, and Aubrey Delp; and his 4 loving siblings, Randy Delp (Pilar), Debbie Hale (Walter), David Delp (Dee), and Michael Delp (Susan).
Robert was an avid waterman throughout his life, enjoyed all seafood (especially crabs), and loved his craft of carpentry. He loved and cherished his family, especially his quality time spent with his grandchildren. Robert will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him dearly.
A visitation will be held on Friday July 7th from 10:30am-11:30am at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home in Centreville. The funeral service will begin at 11:30 at the funeral home also on Friday. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial donations to Compass Regional Hospice 255 Comet Dr. Centreville, MD 21617
