Robert G. Foxwell "Bob" ATHENS, GA — Robert Gerald Foxwell of Athens, GA, formerly of Denton, MD, went to meet his Lord God on May 20, 2021. He was 88 years old.
Bob served in the United States Air Force. He was originally stationed at Dover AFB, but transferred to Washington, D.C. and joined the 1254th Special Missions, a group which was charged with flying foreign dignitaries, legislators, and the President. A crew vacancy for Air Force One occurred in 1953 and Bob was selected for the job. He proudly flew with President Dwight D. Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret E. Foxwell and his father, William Edgar Foxwell, Charles E. "Duffy" Foxwell, a sister-in-law, Madalyn Jones Foxwell, and a son, Mark Randall Foxwell.
He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Cole Foxwell; a son, Michael V. Foxwell (Donna); a daughter, Karen Foxwell Lednum (Life partner-Neal Fish); a son, Martin A. Gregory (Vickey); four grandchildren: Casey (KC) Foxwell, Michael Lednum, Jessica Leach, and Marc Gregory; and several great grandchildren; and a loving sister and brother-in-law, Jean and John Jesse and their family.
A private graveside service will be held at the family lot in Denton, MD.
