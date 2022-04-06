Robert H. Cannon CAMBRIDGE — Robert H. Cannon, 99, of Cambridge transferred to his heavenly home on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. He was born in Cambridge on September 5, 1922 and was a son of the late Ogle B. Cannon and Magnolia Lankford Cannon.
During WWII, he served in the U.S. Army in the Amphibious Engineers Division in the South Pacific. On November 28, 1947, Robert married the love of his life, the former Peggy Anderson who passed away on December 9, 1994.
At a young age, he went to work on the water with his father, spending a lifetime on the water and in the Seafood Industry. For many years, he worked as an Oyster Buyer at Long Wharf in Cambridge. Robert was known for his "warm smile and contagious laughter", he met many friends along the way and in 2015 proudly earned the title Oldest Working Waterman in Dorchester County.
Mr. Cannon was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church, the Methodist Men, where he would take part in cooking oysters for St. Paul's United Methodist Church Flower Fair and for other events in the community. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #91 and the Choptank Memorial Post 7460 V.F.W.
He is survived by a son Robert H. Cannon, Jr. (Monica), a daughter Charlotte A. Robinson (Bill), eight grandchildren Ryan Robinson, Scott Robinson, Katie Widdowson, John Cannon, Maggie Cannon, Chloe Hackett, Garrett Mohammadioum and Jordan Mohammadioum, numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Besides his parents and his wife, Mr. Cannon is preceded in death by a sister Ethel Durandetto, four brothers Wallace L. Cannon, Donald B. Cannon, Eldridge W. Cannon and Ogle "Timmie" Cannon, Jr.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Robinson, Scott Robinson, Jordan Mohammadioum, Petey Cannon, Gary Willey and David Cannon.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 11 am at St. Paul's United Methodist Church with Rev's. Chris Pettit and Jay Hurley officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Grace United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 815, Cambridge, MD 21613 or to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, c/o Scott Daniels, 205 Maryland Avenue, Cambridge, MD 21613. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
