Robert H. Horsman VIENNA — Robert Henry Horsman, Sr., 67, of Vienna, died Saturday, March 19, 2022 at his home.
Born February 2, 1955 in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Carl "Buddy" Horsman, Sr. and Gloria Willey Horsman.
He worked for the State Highway Administration as a Facility Maintenance Tech, retiring after thirty nine years. He often worked for his cousin, Reginald Sellers, on his farm. He also worked for Bunky's Service Center, off and on, since he was 16 years old.
He was a former member of Chicone Ruritan Club and a life member of Vienna Volunteer Fire Company, serving as past president, past chief, along with many other positions and committees. For many years he coached with Tri City Little League.
Bobby loved to collect tractors and Farmall toys and enjoyed his once a year trip to Lancaster, PA. Family was everything to him, he loved spending time with his sons hunting. Most of all, his grandchildren were the love of his life.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Sue Horsman; three sons, Robert Henry Horsman, Jr. (Jen), of Hebron, Ryan Horsman (Jennifer) of Vienna, and Chris Horsman (Brandy) of Galestown; six grandchildren, Madison Horsman, Hunter Clark, Avery Horsman, Harper Horsman, Michaela Horsman, and Charlie Horsman; two brothers, Harold Horsman (Valerie) of Hurlock and Thomas Horsman (Jean) of Linkwood; a sister, Della Richardson (Rex) of Mt. Airey; a step-brother, Jimmy Newcomb of Easton; and a special daughter, Gail Lantz of Cambridge.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Carl C. Horsman, Jr. and a step-mother, June Horsman.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 1:00PM at Salem United Methodist Church where Bobby was a member. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Rev. Mary Ann Farnell will officiate.
Memorial donations may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, c/o Joe Layton, 4443 New Bridge Road, Vienna, MD 21869.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home.
