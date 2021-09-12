Robert Henry Condon, Jr. "Peanut" CAMBRIDGE — Robert Henry "Peanut" Condon, Jr. of Ragged Point, Cambridge, Maryland passed away suddenly on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at UMSMC @ Dorchester at the age of 96.
Born on November 15, 1924 in Lloyds, Maryland, he was the only child of the late Robert H. Condon, Sr. and Mildred E. Bradshaw Condon.
On January 27, 1951 Robert married the former Bertha Rebecca "Becky" Brittingham and they shared 52 years together. Becky passed away on March 9, 2003.
After attending Dorchester County Schools he began working on the Bradshaw farm at the age of 16. He worked in a saw mill and after learning the trade began his own timber business. He worked in the timber business alongside his Dad, an uncle and 2 cousins for 18 years. Robert also owned 2 dump trucks and worked for Dorchester County, plowed snow for the State of Maryland for 20 years and had worked for Stuart Mitchell who had the contract for the dualization of Route 50 and Interstate Amisite. After 30 years he retired.
Robert owned hunting property and rental properties. He built a home in the Neck District with help from his brother-in- law Daryl. He and his wife moved into their new home in October of 1989. He enjoyed auctions, hunting, crabbing and spending time with family. He felt blessed to have a beautiful wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He said with the Lord's help he "hadn't done too bad".
He is survived by daughters Donna Kay Condon of Cordova, Maryland, Linda Condon Matthews (Matt) of Cornersville, Maryland and one son Bill L. Condon (Vilma) of Hudson, Maryland; grandchildren Brandy Condon Keyes (Kevin), Bill Condon, II (Jodie) and Jennifer Willey (Will Picken); great grandchildren Austin and Brock Merrick, Jaden, Cailey, Gage and Cole Condon.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 beginning 1:00 p.m. at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge with Pastor Jayson Bleyer officiating. Interment will follow the service at East New Market Cemetery.
A viewing and visitation with the family will be held an hour prior to the service.
Serving as pallbearers will be Bill L.Condon, Bill L.Condon, II, Austin Merrick, Brock Merrick, Kevin Keyes and Wayne McCarter.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robert's name can be sent to the Neck District Vol. Fire Company. 945 Cooks Point Road, Cambridge, MD 21613.
