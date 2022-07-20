Robert J. Baker OXFORD — Robert J. (Bob) Baker, of Oxford, MD, passed away peacefully at home on July 16, 2022. He was 95.
Bob was born on February 17, 1927, in Chicago, IL, the son of the late Max and Rae Baker. He earned an AB from Miami University, Oxford, OH; BS from University of Illinois, Chicago; and MD from University of Illinois, Chicago. He was a veteran of the Korean War, having served as a first lieutenant (medical officer) in the US Army in Korea. He was decorated with the Purple Heart and Silver Star.
He is survived by his cherished wife of 64 years, Juanita, and their three children, Mark Baker (Mary Kay), Brian Baker, and Julie Nahil (Chris). He is also survived by five grandchildren—Stephanie Zita (Jonathan), Caroline Harju (Alex), Matt Baker (Danielle), Emmett Nahil, and Lili Nahil—and six great-grandchildren.
Bob had a rich career as a surgeon and an educator, the latter being the role he especially valued. He was four times awarded the Raymond B. Allen Award for Excellence in Student Instruction from University of Illinois College of Medicine. He was the author of more than 100 professional publications and was co-editor of the seminal, two-volume textbook, Mastery of Surgery.
Bob served in a variety of leadership positions throughout his career, including Professor and Vice-Chairman, Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, Pritzker School of Medicine; Chairman of Department of Surgery, Medical Center of Delaware; and Professor of Surgery and Chief, Division of General Surgery, University of Illinois College of Medicine, Chicago. Bob was also especially well-known as a specialist in trauma surgery, having served as the Director of Surgery and Chief of Trauma Unit, Cook County Hospital, Chicago, IL.
After his retirement in 2000, Bob and Juanita became full-time residents of Oxford, MD, sharing many beautiful memories with their family on the waters of the Chesapeake. He was a longtime parishioner at Trinity Cathedral (Easton, MD) and Fourth Presbyterian Church (Chicago). Bob was a lifelong sailor, clock collector, wine enthusiast, and dog lover.
Services will be held privately and limited to family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greater Chicago Food Depository (chicagosfoodbank.com), Talbot Humane Society (talbothumane.org), or Talbot Hospice Foundation (talbothospice.org).
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.