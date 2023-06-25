Robert L. Appell EASTON — Robert L. Appell of Easton, MD, passed away on June 12, 2023, at the age of 87 years old. He was the son of the late Naomi and Charles Appell.
Bob is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary Francis Appell; his children, Linda A. Pierson (August) and R. Bruce Appell (Susan); seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was a veteran of the US Army Reserve and Maryland Army National Guard. Bob served as the Grand Knight of the Easton Knights of Columbus and was a 4th degree knight.
When he and Fran moved to Royal Oak, he owned and operated the Royal Oak Repair Service, as well as operated two school buses for Talbot County Public Schools. After retiring, he worked at Miller Brothers Auto Sales.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Cordova, MD on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 11am. Following the mass, he will be laid to rest in St. Joseph's Cemetery with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601; Knights of Columbus Regina Coeli Council, 2274 Charities, Inc., Easton, MD or Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 1210 S. Washington St. Easton, MD 21601.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.