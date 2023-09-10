Robert L. "Bobby" Stimis CAMBRIDGE — Robert Lee "Bobby" Stimis, 84, formerly of Hurlock, died August 17, 2023 at UMSMC at Cambridge. Born November 11, 1938 in East New Market, he was the son of the late Alvah Stimis and Agnes Jackson Stimis Cyr Wheatley.He enlisted in the US Navy after high school, served during the Vietnam War, and retired after twenty years. During his service, he received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Five Good Conduct Awards, Navy Achievement Medal With Combat V, Republic of China Unit Citation, and First Class Color With Palm. After his discharge, he worked for Motor Vehicle Administration for many years.
He is survived by a cousin and friend, Mary Sue Hurst; his goddaughter, Lisa Hurst Mowatt and her two sons, Kyle Young and Dylan Young. Also survived by many cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a half- brother, Harold Joseph Cyr Sr.
Memorial service will be held Friday, September 15, 2023 at 2:00PM at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery Chapel in Beulah. Pastor Dennis Gilliard will officiate.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
