Robert L. Chambers DENTON — Robert L. Chambers of Federalsburg, MD, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022. He was 73 years old.
Born in PA, Mr. Chambers was the son of the late William Chambers and Marion Victoria Keening Chambers. He graduated from the William Penn High School in Drexel Hill, PA.
Mr. Chambers was a mechanic and had worked for Solo Cup in Federalsburg and had helped produce plastic lumber in Denton, MD. He liked to work with wood and was an accomplished furniture builder.
Mr. Chambers is survived by a son, Christopher Leo Chambers of Denton; a grandson, Drew Chambers of East New Market, MD; a granddaughter, Haley Chambers of Trappe, MD; two nieces, Barbara and Jammie Lockerman, both of Federalsburg; and a nephew, Robert Lockerman of Denton. He was predeceased by a sister, Janet Lockerman, and a brother, William Chambers.
By Mr. Chamber's request, there will not be a memorial service. Please send memorial donations to the Caroline County Humane Society, 407 W. Belle Rd., Ridgely, MD 21660.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Chambers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.