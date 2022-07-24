Robert L. Johnson EASTON — Robert L. Johnson, 72, passed away at the U.M.S.M.C. Easton on Tuesday July 19th. Born and raised in Alexandria, Va. on June 16, 1950 he was the son of the late John D. and Martha Johnson. Bob attended Massenutten military Academy, and T.C. Williams High School. He then joined the family business, A.B & W Transportation. In 1971 the business was sold to Metro, where he continued working for several years. Bob eventually moved from Alexandria to the eastern shore to live on the family farm on Taylors Island, Dorchester, Co. The family bought Lu-Ev framing shop in 1976, he and his brother continued town and operate the shop until the time of his death.
Bob was an avid hunter, and fisherman until his later years, when he enjoyed watching wildlife instead of hunting it. He was a past member of the Talbot rod & Gun Club. He was instrumental in helping with and organizing community activities such as the waterfowl Festival, Easton Plein air, Easton Fly over, and many more.
Bob will be for his kind heart, generosity, and willingness to help others in their time of need.
At Bobs request there will be no services. He was a plain Jane guy, who did not like frills when blue jeans would do.
Burial Will be private at the convienence of the family.
in lieu of flowers memorial donations, may be made to a charity of choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home-Ostrowski Chapel of St. Michaels. (Please visit www.framptom.com for on- line condolences)
