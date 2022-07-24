Robert L. Johnson EASTON — Robert L. Johnson, 72, passed away at the U.M.S.M.C. Easton on Tuesday July 19th. Born and raised in Alexandria, Va. on June 16, 1950 he was the son of the late John D. and Martha Johnson. Bob attended Massenutten military Academy, and T.C. Williams High School. He then joined the family business, A.B & W Transportation. In 1971 the business was sold to Metro, where he continued working for several years. Bob eventually moved from Alexandria to the eastern shore to live on the family farm on Taylors Island, Dorchester, Co. The family bought Lu-Ev framing shop in 1976, he and his brother continued town and operate the shop until the time of his death.

