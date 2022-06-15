Robert L Lindner "Bobby" CENTREVILLE — Robert L. Lindner, Sr. (Bobby) of Centreville, MD passed away suddenly on June 10, 2022. He was 68 years old.
Born on October 6, 1953, in Easton, MD, he was the son of William Lindner, Jr. and Mary Dorrell Cheezum Lindner.
Bobby enjoyed riding his Harley, watching Nascar, football, baseball, horse racing and recently golf. He enjoyed being a painter and spending time on the beach with his wife.
In addition to his parents, Bobby is predeceased by his sisters, Mary Kathryn Lee, and Joyce Horney; twin brother, William Lindner III (Billy), and grandparents, George and Bessie Dorrell.
Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Donna Lindner; sons, Robert Lindner, Jr. (Sherry), James "Jamie" Lindner (Lee Anne), Justin Lindner (Alicia), Tyler Lindner (Sunshine Walters), and his daughter, Brittney Lindner (Robby Thompson). He is also survived by his 15 grandchildren, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, from 6PM-8PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Chester, MD. The funeral service will be held Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 10AM. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park in Easton, MD.
