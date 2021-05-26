Robert "Larrell" Cornish CAMBRIDGE — Robert "Larrell" Cornish, 61 of Cambridge, transitioned into eternal rest on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Baltimore Washington Medical Center. A viewing will take place on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 4PM to 6PM at Henry Funeral Home. A Celebration of his life will take place at 11:00AM on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at St. Luke U.M.C., Cambridge. Family and friends may call from 9:00AM to 10:45AM. Condolences may be sent to henryfh.com
