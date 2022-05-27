Robert Lee WARREN, IN — Roe Robert “Rob” Lee Roe Jr. 64 of Warren, Indiana, Wells County, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital.
Rob was born on October 19, 1957, in Easton Maryland to Robert Lee Roe Sr. and Elsie Louise (Dyer) Conner. He married Jeanne (Cheezum) Roe on September 16, 1976 at the Easton, MD Courthouse. Rob worked in Maryland at Standard Fusee for 16 years, 1978-1994. An incredibly strong man, he enjoyed working on the water, crabbing, tonging, oystering fishing, and farming. He loved working with his hands and fishing and crabbing with his Uncle Sonny. Rob was an expensive window-shopper. He loved to shop for guns and knives. In 2016, Rob and his wife Jeanne moved to Indiana following Jeanne’s retirement from the State of Maryland, to be closer to the majority of their children and grandchildren.
Rob was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Roe Sr., son-in-law, Buddy Willey, and brother, Mike Gallagher.
Loving survivors include his wife, Jeanne Roe of Warren, IN, mother, Elsie Conner, Greensboro, MD, daughters, Tina (Linny) Jones of Daltona, FL, and Jennifer (Randall Patrick) Willey of Markle, IN, son, Robert “Bobby” Lee (Amanda) Roe III of Warren, IN, brothers and sisters, Bonnie Roe, Shawn (Kimi) Gallagher, Kelly (Desmond) Gallagher, Casey (Lawrence) Gallagher, and Josh (Bonnie) Gallagher, grandchildren, Rick Jones, Richard (Trey) Jones, Kayla Patrick, Cassidy Patrick, Lonna Patrick, Randall Patrick III, Lilly Roe, Maximus “Max” Willey, Annalyse Roe, Mallory Roe, and Charles Roe, and great-grandchildren, Maliah Jones, Jerimiah (Jay) Berry, Emmett Berry, Addilynn Berry, and a baby boy due in June.
Friends and family may gather to share and remember on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, 203 N. Matilda St. Warren, IN 46792, from 1PM to 3PM. A funeral service will follow at 3PM with Pastor Doug Thornburgh officiating. Burial will follow the service at Jones Cemetery in rural Warren, Indiana, Wells County.
Flowers can be sent to the funeral home. 203 N. Matilda St. Warren, IN 46792.
The service will be recorded for any family who cannot attend.
