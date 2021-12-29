Robert Lee Schultz "Robbie" ST. MICHAELS — Robert Lee Schultz, Jr. of St. Michaels, MD, formerly of Denton, MD, passed away at the UM Shore Regional Medical Center at Easton on Saturday, December 25, 2021. He was 69 years old.
Known as "Robbie", Mr. Schultz was born in Easton and was the son of the late Robert L. Schultz, Sr. and Mary Jane Kenney Schultz. He had attended North Caroline High School in Denton.
Mr. Schultz was the owner/operator of Schultz and Sons Salvage in Denton and Midshores Recyclers, Inc. in Hurlock, MD. He enjoyed restoring cars and car shows, crabbing, oystering, and most of all, spending time with and fishing with his grandchildren.
Mr. Schultz is survived by his wife of 50 years, Pamela A. Schultz of St. Michaels; three sons: Robert L. Schultz III (Deana) of St. Michaels, John Schultz (Angie) of Harrington, DE, and Leo Schultz (Amber) of Denton; two brothers, Francis Earl Schultz (Norma) and Roger Larry Schultz of Richmond, Virginia; one sister, Deborah Cahall of Federalsburg, MD; 13 grandchildren: Kimberly, Brandon (Lauren), Bradley, Bobby, Shane (Meredith), Brianna, Miranda, Andrea, Harley, Gage, Lilly, Natalie, and Mac; and 9 great grandchildren: Olivia, Junior, Bailey, Aubree, Mia, Grace, Trinity, Josie, and Lillianna. He was preceded in death by a sister, Susan Marie Thomason.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Monday, January 3rd, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. at 12 South Second Street in Denton where friends may call one hour before the service. The interment will follow in the Denton Cemetery.
If friends wish to send memorial donations in memory of Mr. Schultz, the family suggests sending them to the Caroline County Humane Society, 407 W. Belle Rd., Ridgely, MD 21660. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Schultz, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
