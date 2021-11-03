Robert Maloy Sparks FELTON — Robert Maloy Sparks passed away on October 28, 2021. He was 59.
Born June 5, 1962, in Milford, Delaware, he was the son of the late Edward Paul Sparks and Mary Frances Corkell Sparks. He resided in Sandtown Delaware for the past 15 years.
He is survived by his daughter, Tina Louise Sparks of Greensboro, Maryland and the Mother of Tina, Jane Johnson of Greensboro, Maryland and siblings, Melissa Lee Sparks of Greensboro, Maryland, David Sparks of Greensboro, Maryland, and Wanda Lee Fuchs of Greensboro, Maryland. As well as Aunts; Joan Corkell from Greenwood, Delaware and Doris Walls of Denton, Maryland and several Cousins.
Robert was a simple man that enjoyed hunting, fishing and tinkering around the house. He worked for Mid Shore Paving early in his career along with his father Edward Sparks. He then enjoyed working for Mike Davidson Excavation until an injury. The last few years he was blessed to help a gentleman around the house doing odd jobs for Mr. Bill. This was a great friendship and kept Robert active doing something he enjoyed.
