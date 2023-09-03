Robert Ober "Bob" GREENSBORO — Robert Edmund Ober of Greensboro passed away peacefully at home while surrounded by family on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the age of 73.
Robert Ober "Bob" GREENSBORO — Robert Edmund Ober of Greensboro passed away peacefully at home while surrounded by family on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the age of 73.
Born April 18, 1950, in Dover, DE he was the son of the late Ralph Irving Ober Sr. and Ruth Anna Ober.
Mr. Ober, Bob to those whom he loved, was a 1968 graduate of North Caroline High School in Ridgely, MD. Following high school, he attended a trade school for audio engineering. He worked as a radio engineer between Dover DE and Easton MD for several years. In 1970 he transitioned careers and began working for his mother and father's company, Ober Automotive Warehouse, in Greensboro, where he remained involved in management and leadership until 2022.
As an active servant to the community, he found countless ways to volunteer and share his ministry with those who needed it the most. He served on the board of directors for Caroline County Bank in Greensboro, volunteered with Larry Burkett's ministry 'Christian Financial Concepts' as financial counselor, served on the Board of Directors for 'God Speed Ministry', served on the Board of Deacon's at Talbot Bible Church and volunteered his audio engineering talents for Greensboro Baptist Church. He was most honored to be selected to serve on the Caroline County Board of Education.
He was a passionate carpenter, beekeeper, and birdwatcher; having facilitated countless generations of bluebirds.
Bob is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jeannie to whom he was married on February 14, 1969; one son, Scott; two grandchildren Andy and Sarah; and two brothers Irv Jr. and Randy.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM Saturday, September 9 at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home in Greensboro with a brief service to begin at 11:00. Burial will be at Greensboro Cemetery immediately following. In lieu of flowers the family requests any donations in his honor to Samaritan's Purse (samaritanspurse.org) or Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org).
