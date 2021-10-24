Robert R. Hambleton ROYAL OAK — ROBERT (Bobby) R. HAMBLETON, SR., 73, of Royal Oak, MD, died October 20, 2021. Bobby was born August 30, 1948 at Easton Memorial Hospital. He graduated from St. Michaels High School in 1967. Bobby married Patrice Becker on July 9, 1977.
Bobby was a lifelong waterman, crabbing and oystering in the Miles River and Broad Creek on the Miss Patrice. He was a member of The Carpenter Street Saloon DDA Dart Team from '86-'91. He loved his family and friends and enjoyed a cold 10 oz. and a good argument.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Patrice; his sons Robert R., Jr., and his wife Stephanie, and Patrick H. and his wife Lauren; and 6 granddaughters, Piper, Hayden, Isla, Blake, Avery and Reed. He was preceded in death by his father, Horace; his mother Lois; and his brother Thomas.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday October 27, 2021 at the Framptom Funeral Home-Ostrowski Chapel. A viewing will be held at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Michaels Volunteer Fire Department.
