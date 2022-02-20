Robert Reed EASTON — Kelley Robert Reed Kelley passed away on November 18th, 2021, at 67 years of age, following a long and debilitating set of illnesses. Robert had lived in Easton for the past 30 years, on a family farm purchased 72 years ago by his grandparents Earle and Mildred Stafford, who were life-long residents of the Eastern Shore. After their passing—Mildred's as she approached 100—their daughter, Weslia Johnson, inherited the property and encouraged Robert to help manage it. Robert grew to love the beauty of the farmland and its woods, and his passion became the breeding and training of Chesapeake retrievers. He too loved his menagerie of a domesticated wolf, a few llamas, some exotic ducks, and the remnants of the pride of peacocks started by his grandmother.
As a younger man, Robert was an adventurer and passionate about nature and wildlife. He was born in the Norfolk Naval Hospital, the third child to Weslia and Edmond Kelley, who had married during WWII upon Edmond's graduation from the Naval Academy. A couple of moves later, Robert began school in Pearl Harbor, Oahu, where his father was on sea-duty, commanding a destroyer in the Pacific. Perhaps, this peripatetic start to life fostered his later sense of adventure, but it was as a teenager in Massachusetts, where his love of the woods developed. He and his dad built a small A-frame in the woods near the house, from which he ran trap lines and studied wildlife. He spent summers at a remote family cottage in the Adirondacks, canoeing, fishing for trout, bass, and pike, and training his dog to retrieve. Throughout his life, it was in the woods that Robert felt his deepest happiness.
After high school, Rob joined a small commune in rural Vermont, living several winters in an authentic teepee. He deeply admired and was a lifelong student of Native American culture and history. In Vermont, he learned the gentle art of keeping bees, which he continued for most of his life, including having many hives on the Stafford Farm. He left Vermont to be a commercial fisherman in Florida on the Gulf of Mexico and he traveled to Alaska to work summers on the fishing boats there. His sense of adventure next led him to live on the western range of the Rocky Mountains in southern Colorado, where he enjoyed the mountains, the nearby desert, skiing in Telluride, fly fishing and the companionship of like-minded souls who valued independence and the outdoors. A favorite keepsake from this period was a ticket for a Grateful Dead concert in Telluride, as he was a dedicated "Deadhead" and Jerry and the band accompanied him on virtually every ride in his pickup. His life embodied the principle that advocation takes precedence over vocation, but along his path he acquired skills as a carpenter, at other building trades, handling equipment, and auto repairs. After a couple wandering years in Western Australia, Robert returned to the States, but into a particularly rough patch of life and the move to the family farm in Easton offered a respite and a fresh opportunity. He put his skills to good use until hobbled by illnesses, and he remained on the farm for the rest of his life.
Robert is survived by his sister Gail, and his brother David, and by three nephews and three nieces, and has left his portion of the farm to continue into a fourth generation of family ownership. Robert requested a cremation and private memorial services at the farm, and in the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, which have been held. In his honor and remembrance, memorial donations have been made by his family to the Talbot Humane Society and Meals on Wheels, and friends who wish to do so are kindly requested to make accompanying donations in Robert's name.
A remembrance reception in Easton is being planned for a future date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.