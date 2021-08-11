Robin Kay Starken Comnick PRESTON — Robin Kay Starken passed away on August 9th, 2021. She was a daughter, a wife, a mother, a caregiver, a student, a friend.
Robin was born on March 8, 1962, in Walnut Grove, Minnesota; her parents were Harold and LaVonne Comnick. Robin was a dedicated career woman who spent 35 years in the retail industry with JCPenny, most recently in Easton, MD and the last 4 years at Wylder hotel in Tilghman Island, MD.
Her pride and joy in life has been her family. She was able to accomplish her dream of supplying her family with a big backyard and a white picket fence. She was married for 37 wonderful years, to an amazing husband, and raised 2 children while working a fulltime job.
Robin is survived by her husband Tom Starken of Preston, MD and her two children Keirsa and Andrew Buckingham of Hurlock, MD and Kyle Starken of Ellicott City, MD. Her brothers and sisters John and Detta Comnick, Twyla and Gordy Barber, Dennis and Claire Comnick, Bruce and Joleen Comnick.
Her death is preceded by her parents, Harold and LaVonne Comnick, and uncle, Delbert Comnick.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021, from 6-8PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. 200 S. Harrison Street, Easton, MD 21601. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 11AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Paul's Cemetery in Chestertown, MD.
For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
