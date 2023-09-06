Roger Craig Ogle CAMBRIDGE — On August 30, 2023, Roger Craig Ogle of Cambridge, MD, died peacefully with his wife by his side at Easton Hospital.
Roger was born in Baltimore, MD, September 8, 1953, the son of Edmond and Jane (Defibaugh) Ogle. His family moved to Grasonville, MD, where Roger spent most of his youth. He attended Queen Anne's County Public Schools and enlisted in the army soon after high school. Roger was a parachute rigger making many jumps throughout his military career. He served from March 22,1972, until he was honorably discharged March 21, 1975. He was awarded the National Defense Medal and the Parachute Rigger Badge.
Once out of the Army, Roger moved to St. Louis, MO, where he worked as a roofer for many years before returning to Maryland. He worked for some time when he returned home before he was considered disabled from military and work-related injuries.
Roger had a great passion for fishing, crabbing, boating, and woodworking. He enjoyed making birdhouses and would give them out to neighbors, friends, or anyone that wanted one. He enjoyed traveling and particularly enjoyed his cruise to Alaska.
Roger was married to the love of his life, Kathleen (Kath) on April 3, 2012.
Roger is survived by his wife, Kathleen; sister, Shirley Birsa (Frank), Donald Ogle (Sandy), and Brenda Gardner (Mike); and preceded by Thomas Ogle and Nancy Purucker (Steve). His children include daughters, Kelly Ogle, Heather Ogle, and son, Justin Ogle. Roger is survived by 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four stepchildren; nine step-grandchildren; and two step great-grandchildren. He was preceded by son, Patrick Ogle, and one stepson. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews and many, many friends. He will be missed so, so much.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 9, at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newman Funeral Home, 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, MD, where family and friends may visit from 2-4 p.m., with the service beginning at 4 p.m. A burial will be held on Monday, September 11 at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 11365 Ocean Gateway in Easton beginning at 12 p.m.
