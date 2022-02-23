Roger G. Webster CAMBRIDGE — Roger Guy Webster, 69, of Cambridge passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. He was born in Cambridge on November 23, 1952 and was a son of the late Leonard Guy Webster and Mary Mace Brohawn Webster. He is predeceasedby grandparents Mary and John Mace Brohawn and Lula Beatrice and Edward Guy Webster and asister Patricia Gay Webster.
Roger graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1970. He continued the family legacy at E.G. Webster & Son. He was a member of the Cambridge Jaycees where he was very involved with the community and received many awards. His mission was always to help individuals any way he could. He had a great love of history and co-authored Cambridge Past and Present, as well as Dorchester Memorial Park. Roger also enjoyed looking for arrowheads, genealogy and fishing when he could. Roger was a lifetime member of Zion United Methodist Church where he was served on many committees through the years and was currently on the Board of Trustees. As well as being the turnkey for decades, Roger was always the "go to guy" for the history of the church. In his youth Roger was very involved with the Boy Scouts and one of his many accomplishments was becoming an Eagle Scout.
He is survived by his daughter April Ellis and husband Christopher of New York, two grandchildren Indigo and Hudson, a sister Elaine Horseman (Robert Condon), a brother Austin Webster (Nita) of Harmony, his former wife Jeanne Webster, a niece Amanda Spiegel, three nephews Colin Mace Webster, Jason Crown and Clayton Crown.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 11 am at Zion United Methodist Church with Rev.'s Tonya McClain and Steve Bloodsworth officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Zion United Methodist Church Endowment Fund, 612 Locust Street, Cambridge, MD 21613. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
