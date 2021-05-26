Roger Leigh Eastman Dye EASTON — Roger Leigh Eastman Dye
Roger was born July 19, 1941 in Mt. Vernon NY and passed on May 22, 2021 from Parkinson's disease complications.
He grew up in Manhasset, NY, served in the U.S. Marine corps, and lived most of his life on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Roger was an entrepreneur, best known for his success creating Sportsman Service Center.
Roger is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rena, his daughter, Nicole Ransom and her husband Gene, his son Rod Dye, two grandchildren Theo and Claire Ransom, his sister Cheryl Clifton and her husband Jim, as well as his brother John Dye and his wife Linda.
There will be a private ceremony, in leu of flowers donations can be made to the Kent Island Methodist Church Kingsley Cemetery fund.
