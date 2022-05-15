EASTON — Roll Albert Sullivan of Easton passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, with his wife by his side. He was 76.
Roll was born May 9, 1947, in Everett, Wash., to Brinton E. and Mary Ellen Sullivan. He grew up in New Market and graduated from Linganore High School and the College of William and Mary, where he met his future wife, Mary Beth Pretty. They were married in 1969.
Roll went on to earn a master’s degree in library media science from The University of
Maryland. He served in the Army Reserves and was director of human resources at
Chesapeake College in Wye Mills. He was also involved in his family’s antique business.
His proudest achievement was his family. He is survived by his wife, Mary Beth Sullivan of
Easton; his children, Jen Brych (Jarda) of Pacifica, Calif., Sarah Wheedleton (Alan) of
Woodstock, Matthew Sullivan (Katie Jo) of Easton and Katie Thomas (Patrick) of Easton; and
10 grandchildren, Cooper and Georgina Brych, Mia and Clara Wheedleton, Charlie, Ruby, Leo
and Otis Sullivan, and James and Jack Thomas.
A private memorial service will be held this summer.
