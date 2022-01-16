Ronald D. Hamilton DENTON — Ronald D. Hamilton of Denton, MD passed away at the UM Shore Medical Center at Easton, MD on Friday, January 14, 2022. He was 76 years old.
Born in Greensboro, MD, Ronnie was the son of the late Allman William Hamilton, Jr., and Mildred Elizabeth Fountain Hamilton. His wife, Sandra Lee Hamilton, died March 31, 2020.
Ronnie had attended North Caroline High School near Denton. He owned and operated Hamilton's Floor Service from 1980 until he retired in 2010. He grew up in Tuckahoe Neck hunting and fishing which he enjoyed all his life. He also enjoyed socializing with his friends and family and being a great husband and grandfather.
Ronnie is survived by two daughters: Penney Schultz (Pat) of Cordova, MD and Crystal Mowbray (Lee) of Ridgely, MD; three sisters: Elaine Shorts of New Port News, VA, Carol Smith of Federalsburg, MD, and Dawn Callahan of Hurlock, MD; a granddaughter, Jessica Trice (Tommy "Bird"); great-grandson, Brett Owen Trice; and two stepgrandchildren, Brooke and Brandon Trice. In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Amber Nicole Schultz, and four siblings: Wayne Hamilton, Diane Freck, Pauline Marine, and Margaret "Peggy" Butler.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Wednesday, January 19th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton where friends may visit from 11 to 12 before the service. The interment will follow in the Denton Cemetery.
A "Celebration of Life" for both Ronnie and Sandy will be held at a later date. Please send memorial donations to the Caroline Humane Society, 407 W. Belle Road, Ridgely, MD 21660. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Hamilton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
