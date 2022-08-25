Ronald E. Blades DENTON — Ronald E. Blades of Denton, MD, died Monday, August 22, 2022, at UMSMC at Easton. He was 66 years old.
Born in Easton on July 21, 1956, Ronald was the son of the late Leonard Thomas "L.T." Blades and Margaret Elizabeth "Peggy" Quillen Blades. He was a 1975 graduate of North Caroline High School. Ronald worked at the Harrington Casino. He and his brother, Dale, raced go-carts for 35 years throughout Maryland and Delaware. The brothers also bowled in the Chestertown Bowling Alley League.
Ronald is survived by loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Mr. Blades is preceded in death by his brother, Leonard Dale Blades.
There will be a funeral service 12 Noon Friday, August 26, 2022, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located 12 S. 2nd St., Denton, MD 21629. Friends may visit from 11AM to 12 Noon before the service. The internment will be in the Denton Cemetery, 24865 Meeting House Rd. Denton, MD 21629.
If friends wish to make memorial donations, the family requests they be sent to a charity of your choice. To offer online condolences or for more information please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
