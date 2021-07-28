Ronald F. Stevanus CAMBRIDGE — Ronald Freeman Stevanus passed away on Friday, July 23 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton, Maryland. He was 84.
Ronald was born on May 30, 1937, in Garrett, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Freeman Stevanus and Louise Tipton Stevanus.
He was a master carpenter, cabinet maker and construction superintendent. He built his signature woodwork all around Easton, north to Maine, south to North Carolina and west to Ohio.
He met his wife of 65 years, Marie at a church youth group.
Ronald enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle Yamaha V Star. He attended Grace Bible School and was a member of Gideons International, Trappe Lions Club, FFA, a life member of NRA, and a volunteer with the Maryland State Police.
Rob was a loving and amazing husband, Pops, Daddy, Poppop and Poppy. Our lives were filled with so much joy. He taught us many things and our life adventure with him was like no other. There are no words to describe the loss of such an incredible, amazing man. He was loved by all who knew him, and our hearts are eternally broken.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Marie Stevanus of Cambridge, Maryland, his children, Jeffrey Ronald Stevanus of Denton, Maryland and daughter, Ronda Stevanus of Cambridge, Maryland; grandchildren, Brian (Sarah), Aaron (Stephanie), Renee (Eric) and Justin (Ashley); great-grandchildren, Brianna, Jaynee, Madison, Aaron Jr., Hunter, Caroline, Bentley, Dylan, Marco, and Oliver to be continued, also by his sister, Carol Pritt's of Waldorf, Maryland. Also survived by, daughter, sister and very special family friend, Simone Brooks; Susie & Bob Murray of Garrett, PA and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Stevanus and sister, Gloria Smith. He will be forever missed by his fur baby, Hailee.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 11 AM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. Burial will follow at White Marsh Cemetery in Trappe, MD.
For online condolences, visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
